Louisville’s Trentyn Flowers invited to USA U19 Training Camp

Louisville freshman Trentyn Flowers is one of 35 players who have been to participate in the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The camp begins on June 11 with the 12-member team to be announced before departing for the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary. All participants were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

“We are excited about the pool of players that will compete to represent the United States at the FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said in a press release. “We have a great mix of players with previous USA Basketball experience and newcomers, and together will field a great team for the competition in Hungary.”

In addition to Flowers, the class of 2023 will be represented by Omaha Biliew, Blake Buchanan, Myles Colvin, Marquis ‘Mookie’ Cook, Jeremy Fears Jr. AJ Johnson, DeShawn Harris-Smith, Milan Momcilovic, Jackson Shelstad, Joseph Tugler and Cody Williams.

The class of 2024 will be represented by Cardinal recruit Karter Knox, Ace Bailey, Kanon Catchings, Johnuel ‘Boogie’ Fland, Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Tyler McKinley, Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell, Drake Powell, Derik Queen and Cameron Scott.

Congrats to Flowers — who just moved into his new home at U of L at the beginning of the week — on what should be an invaluable experience to prepare him for his college career as a Cardinal.