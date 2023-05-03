Filed under: CC Podcast: Derby Week and Jeff Brohm the Portal King By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle May 3, 2023, 1:08pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: CC Podcast: Derby Week and Jeff Brohm the Portal King Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email We’re back to talk about our experience at Valhalla, Jeff Brohm’s transfer portal tear, Kenny Payne’s roster assembly, Hailey Van Lith’s defection to LSU, and this weekend’s Derby. Thanks for listening (direct link here). More From Card Chronicle Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville football unveils new field design for 2023 Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Georgia CB transfer Marcus Washington picks Louisville Louisville drops third straight ACC series No. 21 Louisville blasts No. 16 Miami, evens series Loading comments...
