Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—If you missed it yesterday, Jeff Brohm has brought in former 5-star quarterback recruit Harrison Bailey. Bailey, who is coming to Louisville as a walk-on, spent the first two seasons of his college career at Tennessee before playing for UNLV last season.

—Brohm also landed a commitment today from Georgia State defensive tackle transfer Jeffery Clark. Clark had been ranked as the seventh-best player in the portal by On3.

—With the latest additions, Louisville has now moved ahead of Colorado to have the No. 1 transfer class in the country.

—Kentucky is among seven SEC schools that want the league to expand to a 9-game conference schedule, a move that could end the U of L-UK football series.

—247 Sports reacts to Louisville landing Harrison Bailey and Joey Gatewood in the transfer portal this week.

—Fabio Basili is headed to UT-Arlington, which means all seven of the scholarship players who left the men’s basketball program this offseason have now found homes.

Basili - UT-Arlington

Jae’Lyn Withers — North Carolina

El Ellis — Arkansas

Kamari Lands — Arizona State

Roosevelt Wheeler — VCU

Sydney Curry — Grand Canyon

Devin Ree — Louisiana Tech

Best of luck to all of them with the rest of their college careers.

—No better way to kick off a holiday weekend than with this picture.

—The U of L men’s tennis doubles duo of sophomore Natan Rodrigues and graduate senior Fabien Salle saw their NCAA tournament run end in the quarterfinals.

—CBS updates its early college hoops power rankings here.

—ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg attempts to rank the best offenses in college football for the next three seasons. He has Louisville at No. 24.

—Louisville started the week with a shooting over a hot pocket, and it ends it with a shooting over wrapping paper. Beyond ridiculous.

—Jeff Goodman has Louisville’s current head coach at No. 1 on his hot seat rankings and its former head coach at No. 1 on his best hires rankings.

—Former U of L hoops assistant Tim Fuller (FULLLLEEEERRRRRR) is back as the final assistant on Kim English’s first staff at Providence.

—WDRB’s Rick Bozich is among five people headed to the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

—Kentucky hoops transfer Daimion Collins is headed to LSU.

—This is a bonkers stat, but folks, the Bats are back.

—The KFC Yum Center will host a record number of concerts in 2023.

—Edgar Sosa scored 33 points to lead his latest professional club to an Iraqi league championship.

—Our friend Art Carmody is the guest on the latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast.

—I’ll take it.

—Jeff Greer and Brooks Holton chat it up on the latest episode of Floyd Street’s Finest.

—Louisville center Bryan Hudson is excelling in two sports at U of L.

—Louisville’s 2023 football schedule is rated among the easiest in power conference football here.

—The LEO has five things to do in Louisville this weekend.

—Dennis Evans repped the Cards at his high school graduation.

—The ACC is moving towards a model that allows its schools to make more money based on their postseason performances.

—Chinanu Onuaku is the latest member of Louisville’s TBT team.

—A pair of Louisville commits have led reigning state champion St. X to the 7th Region finals. They’ll face Eastern tonight at 5:30 at Jim Patterson Stadium.

—Bobby Miller’s Dodger debut was solid.

Reports that Dan McDonnell and Josh Heird were in Atlanta to take in the start together made the evening even better.

—YaYa Diaby is already putting in that work.

—With less than 100 days to go until the start of college football, Chip Patterson of CBS looks at the biggest storylines heading into the season.

—I’ll miss Norika forever.

Thank you coach Walz.

—The latest S&P Projections for the upcoming college football season have Louisville at No. 36.

—The Portland Festival has been rescheduled for October.

—Racing Louisville has won three in a row and would love a packed house Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium. You can get tickets for just $15 here.

—U of L football’s offseason transfer count is now at 25 players.

