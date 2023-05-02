Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—It’s Louisville vs. Bellarmine tonight at 6 at Slugger Field. Admission is free.

—A very happy birthday today to the greatest, Paul Rogers.

—Black and Teal believes Yasir Abdullah was a steal in the fifth round for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

—Some Mike James season highlights for your Tuesday:

—For a limited time, $5.02 tickets are available for home Lou City matches. You can purchase them here.

—Help Rutherford Show listener KentuckyKroge if you have the means.

—ESPN’s college football writers discuss which teams had the best spring in the transfer portal. It should come as no surprise that Louisville received multiple mentions.

Who is the biggest impact transfer this spring? Tom VanHaaren: CB Storm Duck (Penn State to Louisville). Duck was one of the biggest names in the winter transfer window as he transferred from North Carolina to Penn State. He once again entered the portal in the spring and is leaving Penn State for Louisville. Duck was a second-team All-ACC player in 2022, playing in all 12 games with three interceptions. New coach Jeff Brohm immediately upgraded a secondary that is switching schemes with a new staff. Duck should be a big part of that defense in 2023. ... Which team improved the most from the spring window? Rittenberg: Louisville. Jeff Brohm could be building a fringe ACC title contender in Year 1 of his much-anticipated homecoming to Louisville. Brohm’s offense impressed in the spring game, as quarterback transfer Jack Plummer — who began his college career under Brohm at Purdue — knows how to operate the system. But Louisville’s defense, which ranked No. 11 nationally in points allowed last season, needed help and got better in the spring window. Duck, a second-team All-ACC cornerback at North Carolina who briefly landed with Penn State, gives the Cardinals a proven player in the secondary. Duck reunites with safety Cam’Ron Kelly, a fellow All-ACC honoree at North Carolina who briefly transferred to Virginia. Louisville also added Oregon linebacker Keith Brown, an ESPN 300 recruit in 2021, former Rutgers offensive lineman Willie Tyler III and former Purdue tackle Eric Miller, who reunites with Brohm. VanHaaren: Louisville. If we’re talking about additions in the spring window, it has to be Louisville. Brohm and his staff were able to add some big pieces in the spring, which could end up molding their roster and speeding up the rebuilding process. In addition to the defensive players Adam mentioned, the staff also added up front along the offensive line with Purdue tackle Eric Miller and Houston offensive lineman Lance Robinson. Brohm could end up adding a couple more in the portal, but he’s well on his way to adding solid contributors for next season where there were voids.

—Louisville Report previews a crucial week ahead for the Cardinal baseball team.

—The U of L men’s soccer team just wrapped up an undefeated spring.

—”The Earl Clark” needs to be race five next year.

Each 502'sDay race has been named to conjure good Louisville memories:



R1 - The Old Sears Building

R2 - The Galleria

R3 - The Brewery

R4 - Lynn's Paradise Cafe

R5 - John E's

R6 - The Phoenix Hill Tavern

R7 - The Dirt Bowl

R8 - Jim Porter's Good Times Emporium

R9 - The Toy Tiger pic.twitter.com/f3MtGNTzJR — Churchill Downs PR (@DerbyMedia) May 2, 2023

—The U of L men’s tennis team will take on Texas Tech in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

—Ten Cardinal athletic programs had perfect APR scores for the 2021-22 season.

—I don’t understand the fit or the timing, and I’m worried about the defense, but Danilo Jovanovich certainly isn’t without some serious skill.

I started watching games on UofL's most recent signing, Danilo Jovanovich, and the kid is A LOT nicer than I expected. SUPER skilled with a really sweet pull-up jumper. I do have concerns with his athleticism, but I've been pleasantly surprised. I'll have a full breakdown Tuesday pic.twitter.com/zOxJtwBCH7 — UofL Sports News (@UofL_Updates) May 1, 2023

—It turns out Kenny Payne wasn’t the only coach who went to Africa to recruit Churchill Abass a few weeks ago. DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield was there too.

Abass is currently on an official visit to DePaul.

—The Louisville volleyball team will be taking a trip to Brazil in June.

—U of L tight end Francis Sherman has entered the transfer portal. I will miss him immensely.

This is an all-time scoreboard point pic.twitter.com/inosnsZ5hy — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) December 17, 2022

—Louisville has entered this week’s D1 Softball Top 25 poll at No. 24.

—St. John Bosco basketball freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. has received a Louisville offer.

—You’ve still got a couple of days to buy tickets to Friday night’s Silks Bash at Locust Grove.

—Mekhi Becton certainly still loves Louisville.

Got it tatted on me ☺️ pic.twitter.com/frAzo6YM7l — Trending Topic ‍♂️ (Most Hated ) (@BigTicket73) May 1, 2023

—Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has updated his top 100 big board for this year’s NBA draft.

—Cardinal Authority looks at the positions where Jeff Brohm might still be searching for some help in the transfer portal.

—Football Scoop reacts to the new turf design at L&N Stadium.

—And finally, Saturday Blitz says Louisville vs. Cincinnati is college football’s forgotten rivalry.