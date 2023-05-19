Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—After last night’s win over Florida State, the Louisville baseball team can lock up a spot in next week’s ACC tournament with two more wins over the Seminoles, or a split with FSU and two NC State wins over Pitt.

—It’s NCAA tournament game day for the U of L softball team, which will face Indiana in the Knoxville Regional this afternoon at 3. You can catch the game on ESPN2.

—C.L. Brown has wasted no time stirring the pot in his new role as Courier Journal columnist, calling for U of L to honor former athletic director Tom Jurich.

—UK women’s hoops transfer Kennedy Cambridge visited U of L on Thursday.

It’s also worth noting that Cambridge’s younger sister, Jaloni, is the No. 1 ranked recruit in the class of 2024.

—The WNBA’s 2023 season begins today, and three former members of the U of L women’s basketball program are on rosters to start the year.

—Tickets for November’s Empire Classic in New York are now on sale.

—Texas, a team Louisville could face at the Empire Classic, is getting star guard Tyrese Hunter back for another season. He’ll play in the Longhorn backcourt alongside high-scoring Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas.

—On3 has Louisville at No. 4 in its post-spring ACC football power rankings.

—Josh Heird has announced four promotions for members of the U of L athletics staff.

—Former Louisville WR Chance Morrow is continuing his college career at Buffalo.

—The Basketball and Brew podcast has a lengthy interview with Cardinal assistant Nolan Smith here (video).

—Flipping Joseph Stone Jr. — one of the highest-rated wide receivers in the class of 2024 — from LSU would be no small thing.

Joseph Stone Jr with the Louisville ice on his IG story. He is currently committed to LSU. pic.twitter.com/5AXoxHzrUa — Louisville Sports Stan (@LvilleL1C4) May 18, 2023

—Ashton Gillottee is ranked here as the 62nd-best player in college football for 2023.

—Racing Louisville opened up NWSL Challenge Cup play with a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current on Wednesday.

—A new study ranks Louisville as the sixth-best beer city in the United States.

—Every time these highlights start making the rounds on the internet — which is like five times a year — I have to watch them up until the second Jaire interception.

From an evaluation, stakes, and atmosphere perspective - there has never been a greater quarterback showdown in College Football history, nor will there ever be again https://t.co/5LDmRlYLOJ — Conference Commandos (@ConfCommandos) May 17, 2023

—Class of 2024 women’s basketball recruit Ava Watson has Louisville among her five finalists.

—Louisville is among the favorites to land Florida linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez, who took an unofficial visit to U of L last month.

—Class of 2026 tight end Jack Janda from Michigan has been offered by Louisville.

—This is cool.

HOLY SMOKES-- Tagger Tyson, the Louisville signee, with a walk off, extra inning, lower state winning homerun for Oceanside tonight... with his Dad, Torre Tyson, on the call... pic.twitter.com/6H6YPowtAq — Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) May 18, 2023

—Georgia State DL transfer Jeffrey Clark had a great visit to Louisville.

—Jeff Brohm appears to be pursuing another high-profile Jackson State WR transfer.

—Louisville men’s tennis is vying for a couple of individual national championships this weekend. The Cardinal team advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament last week before falling to No. 3 Ohio State.

—Friday Irrelevance, double helping:

pic.twitter.com/lUTeE5BLO5 — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 15, 2023

We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release.



: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023

—Jeff Brohm added a second OL transfer from Houston on Thursday.

—The Louisville inmate who escaped from police custody and briefly kidnapped two people is still — at least at the time of this writing — on the loose.

—Even in one of our worst seasons of the Dan McDonnell era, Louisville baseball is still the clear king of the Commonwealth.

State Champs



Louisville’s games against teams from Kentucky this year:



EKU 11-0 (W)

Morehead State 11-1 (W)

WKU 15-8 (W)

Bellarmine 14-2 (W)

UK 7-0 (W)

Bellarmine 18-7 (W)

NKU 18-5 (W)



PRINT THE SHIRTS



Louisville (7-0) outscored in-state opponents 94-23 this year. — Matt Sefcovic (@MattSefcovic) May 17, 2023

—The “White Men Can’t Jump” remake starring Jack Harlow is now officially streaming on Hulu.

—U of L’s Jonneshia Pineda has been named to the 2023 50 Most Impactful High Major Assistants list.

—And finally, the field for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes is down to seven horses after a Friday morning scratch. Derby winner Mage is currently a 4/5 favorite to take down the second leg of the Triple Crown.