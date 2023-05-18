Sydney Curry transfers to Grand Canyon

Former Louisville center Sydney Curry will spend his final season of college basketball playing for Bryce Drew at Grand Canyon.

Curry made the announcement on his social media channels Wednesday evening.

Curry’s decision to hit the portal in March came after a disappointing second season as a Card in which he posted averages of just 4.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game. Those numbers were far below the expectations Curry set for himself with his play down the stretch the season before.

After seeing minimal playing time during the first half of the 2021-22 season, Curry emerged as Louisville’s undisputed top performer over the season’s final weeks. He scored a career-high 28 points in the Cards’ road loss to Wake Forest on Feb. 26, and then followed that performance up with a pair of double-doubles (18 and 11, 24 and 14) against Virginia Tech and Virginia, respectively.

Curry came to U of L from John A. Logan junior college, where he was the Great Rivers Athletic Conference Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season. He had previously committed to Kansas before ultimately signing with Louisville.

Curry becomes the second Louisville center in recent years to transfer to Grand Canyon, joining Aidan “The Irish Hulk” Igiehon. After two seasons with the Antelopes, Igiehon has transferred to Abilene Christian for his final season of college hoops.

Updating transfers from last year’s team:

Sydney Curry - Grand Canyon

El Ellis - Arkansas

Jae’Lyn Withers - North Carolina

Kamari Lands - Arizona State

Roosevelt Wheeler - VCU

Devin Ree - Louisiana Tech

Fabio Basili - ???