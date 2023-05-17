U of L announces new “Elevate” NIL program

From U of L:

The University of Louisville announced Wednesday the expansion of its ELEVATE NIL program to include more ways than ever before for student-athletes to monetize their Name, Image and Likeness and connect with the community in the NIL space.

U of L also announced Wednesday an expanded partnership with Teamworks at the Elite level, which includes the implementation of INFLCR, the leader in the brand-building industry and an innovative NIL tool that will simplify and strengthen the process through which student-athletes and businesses connect and work together.

This INFLCR partnership also powers the brand-new CARDS NIL Exchange, a free student-athlete NIL business registry, custom-designed for approved businesses, collectives, donors, alumni and any other interested NIL entity wishing to connect with UofL student-athletes. Registered businesses/individuals and student-athletes can now directly communicate, negotiate and complete NIL transactions within this new, streamlined platform.

Interested businesses or individuals can register now for the CARDS NIL Exchange at the following link: GoCards.com/CARDSNILExchange

The creation of the CARDS NIL Exchange gives Card Nation four primary ways to support student-athletes through NIL initiatives – Connect, Give, Rep and Shop.

