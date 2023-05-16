Louisville lands Purdue transfer QB Brady Allen

Brady Allen, one of the top-rated quarterbacks from the class of 2022, is following Jeff Brohm from Purdue to Louisville.

Allen announced the move on social media Tuesday afternoon.

Allen, who redshirted this past season with the Boilermakers, was the fourth-ranked quarterback and the No. 40 overall player in the 2022 class according to On3. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

“I really like the way coach Brohm runs his offense,” Allen said in 2020. “He’s very creative. Being around guys who have played the position at a very high level was huge for me. When I was at the Vanderbilt game last year it was awesome to see Elijah Sindelar throw for 500 yards. To realize that could be me someday was really exciting.”

Allen originally entered the transfer portal in December when Brohm made the jump to U of L. He withdrew his name two weeks later after Purdue hired new head coach Ryan Walters. Following spring practice, Allen entered the portal again in April.

The 6’5 signal caller graduated from Gibson Southern in Indiana as one of the top players in state history at the position. Allen finished his high school career ranked first in IHSAA history with 149 career passing touchdowns and second with 11,918 yards. In his senior season, he completed just shy of 69 percent of his passes for 4,253 yards and 58 touchdowns and did not throw an interception until the postseason.

This is a major, major land for Jeff Brohm. Jack Plummer is your man for this season, but looking forward, with Pierce Clarkson already on campus, Allen headed that way and Deuce Adams committed from the 2024 class, Brohm has some serious options at the sport’s most important position.