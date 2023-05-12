Louisville’s new football turf is here, and it’s incredible

We all knew how cool the designs for this looked, but seeing it actually laid out hits a bit harder.

A preview of the new turf at Cardinal Stadium. How long until football season kicks off?! pic.twitter.com/GoUAH4409t — Matt Willinger (@MattWillinger) May 11, 2023

Above @LNFCU Stadium, home of @LouisvilleFB as the new turf and logos continue being installed. The Classic Cardinal Bird is in place! @WLKY @WLKYChopperBill pic.twitter.com/LThIrEEqeX — Scott Eckhardt (@S_EckhardtTV) May 11, 2023

I haven’t been counting down the days until fall this eagerly in a long time.