Details released for celebration of Denny Crum’s life

Per Rick Bozich, Kenny Payne, Darrell Griffith and Junior Bridgeman will be three of several speakers at the event Monday night.

From U of L:

The University of Louisville will host a Celebration of Life on Monday, May 15 in honor of legendary UofL men’s basketball coach Denny Crum, who passed away Tuesday morning at age 86.

The Celebration of Life will take place at 7 p.m. ET Monday at the KFC Yum! Center and will be free and open to the public. Those who wish to attend will be able to claim a free ticket.

Additional details of the event – including how to claim tickets, how to watch the live stream, and planned guest speakers – will be released once finalized.

In lieu of flowers, please consider an expression of sympathy with a donation to the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund, with information at www.DennyCrum.com; or to your favorite charity.