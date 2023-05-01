Louisville football unveils new field design for 2023

The official U of L football social media channels have given the fan base at the new field design inside L&N Stadium for the 2023 season.

We're going back to our roots #GoCards — Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) May 1, 2023

From U of L:

For the first time since 2013, the Cardinals will replace the L&N Stadium playing surface. The new design features the retro “Heisman Bird” at midfield and traditional varsity lettering in the endzones. In the same spirit of the new basketball court design in 2019 that features the “Dunking Bird” –the new turf design seeks to honor the history of Louisville Football in a modern way while setting the stage for the next chapter of the program. The process of replacing the playing surface began on Monday, April 24, with the completion of the project expected to be completed by early June. The install features FieldTurf’s leading Vertex CORE system. Vertex CORE is designed using FieldTurf’s heavyweight 3-layer infill technology, which has showcased a significantly lower incidence of injuries, optimizing performance and safety for student-athletes. Equipped with two legendary FieldTurf fibers, the Classic HD slit-film fiber and the CORE monofilament super fiber, the system delivers leading agility, durability, and esthetics. The old field will be sectioned off and given to season ticket members who have selected that option as part of their benefits for next season. For more information on becoming a season ticket member, fans can log onto https://am.ticketmaster.com/uofl/virtual-venue/MjNGQg== The department has launched in 2023 The Cards Forever Auto Renewal Program also celebrates the program history with an exclusive “Heisman Bird” hat giveaway. Every season ticket member that opts into the auto-renewal program, will receive the exclusive Heisman Bird hat, which isn’t available in retail outlets.

September can’t get here soon enough.