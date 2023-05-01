Georgia CB transfer Marcus Washington picks Louisville

The 20th transfer to commit to Louisville and Jeff Brohm this offseason was a big one.

Marcus Washington, a cornerback who spent his freshman season at Georgia, is headed to U of L. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

L’s up headed to the ville pic.twitter.com/h3vCSNxhfn — Marcus “Da Menace” Washington Jr (@MJ_Washington04) May 1, 2023

A four-star recruit who was the No. 10 cornerback and No. 84 overall player in the class of 2022 according to ESPN, Washington saw action in just one game for the back-to-back national champs in 2022. He was originally a member of the 2023 recruiting class before reclassifying and pledging his allegiance to Kirby Smart.

Washington’s father, Marcus Washington Sr., was a linebacker for Georgia from 2005-09. Marcus Jr. literally grew up around the UGA program, so making the move to Louisville was no small decision.

Louisville’s secondary looked like a potential weakness just a few weeks ago. Now, with the additions of Washington, Storm Duck, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Cam’Ron Kelly (plus four-star freshman Aaron Williams and others), it has a chance to be a real strength.