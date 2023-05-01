Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—It is time once again to submit your best “how I got home from Derby” stories. Send them to me at Mike Ruth5@aol.com to be featured in this year’s post.

—Tomorrow’s Louisville-Bellarmine baseball game has been moved to Louisville Slugger Field.

—JCPS has announced upgrades to athletic facilities at 21 different Louisville high schools.

—Louisville Report recaps U of L’s weekend at the NFL Draft.

—A bourbon fundraiser has been launched to help the family of Josh Barrick, who was one of the victims in last month’s mass shooting at Old National Bank.

I know Clemson has been the top dog in the ACC for the last decade...I know there's a lot of excitement (deserved) around Florida St...I know Miami brings in a great recruiting class...



BUT the program that y'all need to keep an eye on in the next few years is Louisville. — Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) April 29, 2023

—Four-star WR JoJo Stone loved everything about his U of L visit.

—State of Louisville takes a closer look at the unique skillset of USC hoops transfer Tre White, who visited Louisville last Friday.

—White reportedly went straight from his U of L visit to a visit at Central Florida,

—Big Red Louie takes a closer look at Louisville’s latest offensive line additions.

—The new Jack Harlow video might be the most Highlands thing that has ever happened. It also features some Mockingbird Valley love and a Brian Brohm jersey. Oh, and the black Buick that is featured prominently apparently belongs to Matt Jones. Incredible.

—If you live in the South Florida area, you are invited to join the South Florida U of L Alumni Association chapter on Derby Day, May 6th 2023 for an exclusive Kentucky Derby Party at Ten Palms Gulfstream Park. Their party package includes a full buffet for just $65 per person or a deluxe package for $75 per person which includes the buffet, a complimentary drink (wine or beer), a $2 betting voucher and a racing program. You can reserve your seats here.

—A full list of U of L Alumni Association Derby parties across the country can be found here.

—It seems as though the new U of L field design may be revealed tonight.

—Just thinking about L&N Stadium hosting a Playoff game gives me goosebumps.

—The Louisville softball team moved to 16-4 in the ACC with a weekend sweep of Boston College.

—There are some unusual betting options for this year’s Derby.

—Former Louisville RB Hassan Hall, who finished his college career at Georgia Tech, signed with the Browns on a deal that included $125,000 guaranteed.

IS GETTIN’ REAL SCARY IN THE VILLE https://t.co/WcVYnstlva — Willie Tyler III (@TheWillieTyler) May 1, 2023

—Multiple members of the U of L men’s tennis team earned All-ACC accolades.

—The announcement of the Kei’Trel Clark pick by Arizona was brutal.

—Louisville has offered Landen King, a tight end transfer from Auburn.

—Kudos to the NFL on finding a way at the draft to honor the three Virginia players who were murdered.

—Happy Derby Week.

A great sunrise this morning at Churchill Downs. pic.twitter.com/JMP3C4gCaV — Kevin Kerstein (@HorseRacingKK) April 29, 2023

—Former Louisville kickers James Turner has picked Michigan as his transfer destination.

—ESPN’s Jeff Borzello has a highly useful college basketball roster tracker.

—Peyton Siva is hosting a new youth basketball camp in early June. You can register here.

—UGA Wire reacts to the news of Marcus Washington’s transfer to Louisville.

—It takes a Louisvillian to fully capitalize on the Balloon Glow.

1 balloon for every @JeffBrohm commit this week. This city just gets it man https://t.co/tjznzmy6Gg — Pete Nochta (@pete_nochta13) April 29, 2023

—Louisville Report takes an early look at the Cardinals who have a chance to hear their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft.

—Congratulations to Greg Brohm on being inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame.

—Tiyon Evans signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Rams.

—The U of L men’s lacrosse team knocked off Kentucky to win a conference championship on Sunday.

—Bucs Nation looks at how YaYa Diaby will fit in with his new Tampa Bay home.

—The latest D1Baseball.com bracket projection has Louisville narrowly in the field of 64 as a 3-seed in the Nashville regional.

—And finally, this afternoon’s Mike Rutherford Show will react to all the news of the weekend, including me being forced to watch “Shallow Hal” because the Avalanche were upset by the Kraken. You can stream the show here.