Arguably the most recognizable current Cardinal athlete is leaving the University of Louisville.

Women’s basketball star Hailey Van Lith has entered the NCAA transfer portal. WDRB’s Eric Crawford was the first to report the news.

“We thank Hailey for her contributions to this program, this school and this community,” U of L head coach Jeff Walz said. “She has done everything we have asked of her over the past three years, and we wish her the very best in her final collegiate season and beyond.”

Van Lith posted the following message on Instagram:

An honorable mention All-American this past season, Van Lith averaged double figures in each of her three seasons at Louisville, and breached the 1,000-point career scoring mark in early January. She earned First Team All-ACC honors after posting career-bests of 19.2 points and 3.2 assists per game.

Van Lith becomes the fifth Cardinal to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Her departure leaves Walz with a whopping nine scholarship spots to fill before next season.

A sixth straight trip to the Elite Eight might require Jeff Walz’s most masterful work to date.

This sucks.