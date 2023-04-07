 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CC Podcast: Memories of Louisville’s 2013 national championship

Dream with us.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new

With the 10-year anniversary of Louisville’s 2013 national championship upon us, Mike and Dan take a trip down memory lane.

Direct link here or use the player below.

Go Cards. 2013 forever.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...