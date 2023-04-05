Deuce Adams Commits to Louisville Football

Jeff Brohm landed his quarterback in the 2024 class today with the commitment of Deuce Adams out of Texas. Adams is a 3-star prospect who will be entering his third season as the starter for his high school. At 6-2/175, he has good size with a long frame that can add some bulk. Adams also holds offers from Boston College, Baylor, Cal, Washington State, and others.

Adams has a ton of potential that jumps out in his highlights. He has great accuracy with his deep ball as well as good touch down the field at different levels. Adams is also very good at extending plays with his legs to buy time for guys to get open for him. Once he does extend the play he does well to use creative arm angles to deliver the ball. His baseball background shows up repeatedly in his highlights.

Where there is some room for improvement is Adams’ velocity on short and intermediate passes. That likely comes with him getting into a college strength program as well as some development with his mechanics. Adams also throws off-platform a lot to the point where it looks like he’s trying to be Pat Mahomes. This is a positive when it works but it’s not always needed and will have to be controlled at the next level. But overall, nothing in Adams’ game isn’t fixable. He should develop well under Brian Brohm and could be the answer in a few years when the current group moves on.

Louisville has had a bit of a lull in recruiting but the kids they’ve had on campus recently have been impressive. Getting them back for a second visit or an official was what really stood out last season when we saw the program land the best class in history. Adams should only help with getting more kids to join the class going forward.