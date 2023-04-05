Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Congrats to Carlik Jones on being named the 2022-23 G League MVP.

—Top Louisville transfer target Keyon Menifield popped for Arkansas Tuesday afternoon, which was a major bummer.

—With Menifield off the board, Louisville is among the schools that have been in contact with North Texas transfer guard Tylor Perry, the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year.

—Perry currently sits at No. 2 on The Athletic’s list of best available players in the transfer portal.

2. Tylor Perry | 5-11 guard | Two years of eligibility | North Texas The Conference USA Player of the Year has declared for the NBA Draft and also put his name in the transfer portal. Winning the player of the year in that conference should hold more weight than ever before, because not only did FAU make the Final Four, but North Texas won the NIT and beat UAB in the championship. The league was good this year. Perry is one of the best shooters in the country. He has logo range and has shot 41 percent from 3 in two seasons at North Texas. That’s an impressive number considering some of the hard shots he takes. He can make shots all over the floor — off the catch, off the move and off the dribble. He’s elite in all areas. He makes 45 percent of his shots off the bounce, per Synergy, and was the second-most efficient shooter off the dribble among players with at least 100 attempts. He’s got a ton of wiggle and scores well out of ball screens and in isolation. He plays under control when he gets in the paint and his strength makes up for his lack of height. He has a high free throw rate and shoots 88 percent at the line. He is a scoring guard, and ideally, he’s paired with a bigger point guard, which is the setup he had at North Texas alongside 6-foot-3 Kai Huntsberry. Perry can also defend and has played for an elite defensive coach in Grant McCasland. The dude is just a winner who makes huge shots. Obviously Texas Tech is a school to watch here with McCasland making the move to Lubbock from North Texas, but Perry will get plenty of interest across the country if he decides to return to school.

—The Jacksonville Jaguars are meeting with YaYa Diaby.

—Could you win the Masters if you got to tee off on every hole from 100 yards out?

—It’s Lou City FC vs. Lexington SC tonight at 7 in the second round of the U.S. Open Cup.

—Will Smith has dropped bombs for the Dodgers in three straight games.

—Adam Zagoria has 10 takeaways from this year’s NCAA tournaments.

—Ray Ganong is the guest on the latest episode of Larry O’Bannon’s podcast.

—Louisville’s Jeremiah Willis has been named the ACC’s men’s track and field performer of the week.

—Elohim is a consensus 5-star shooting guard from the 2024 class.

2024 5⭐️ Isaiah Elohim has heard from the following programs:



Arkansas

Baylor

Louisville

Duke

Missouri

Arizona

Texas

UCLA

Florida

BYU

Arizona State

Longwood



Elohim plays at Sierra Canyon with Bronny James and is currently the #2 player in the ESPN100. A major name to watch.

—Bill Self is “100 percent” returning to Kansas after missing this past postseason because of a heart procedure in early March.

—Kerr Kriisa, the No. 1 point guard available in the transfer portal according to ESPN, has committed to West Virginia.

—A cool distinction here.

Terrance Sullivan, the District Director for Congressman Morgan McGarvey presented our team with a certificate of special recognition.

—John Fanta has 23 takeaways form the men’s college basketball season that was.

—ESPN examines the controversy of the 2023 March Madness basketball.

—Kentucky freshman center Ugonna Onyenso has entered the transfer portal.

—Nick Harris of Rivals loves the fit of Deuce Adams at Louisville.

I absolutely love this fit both for Deuce Adams and Louisville.



Adams will join an offense that will allow him to do what he does best, and that's extend plays outside of the pocket and show off his arm.



If Louisville was looking for competition in that QB room, they got it.

—Adams says he wants “to bring a Natty to Louisville.”

—Former Butler High and Louisville standout Adam Duvall is the first player in Red Sox history to record six extra base hits in their first three games as a member of the franchise.

—The Athletic’s way too early women’s college hoops rankings for 2023-24 have Louisville at No. 15.

—Jeff Walz now has eight scholarship spots to fill for next season.

Imani Lester is in the portal out of Louisville, source confirms. 6-foot-3 Raleigh native did not play for the Cardinals as a freshman. Was a top 60 2022 recruit. Had offers from UNC, Duke, UConn, Wake, ECU, Clemson, Mississippi State, NC State.

—Injuries have bred opportunity and competition in the Louisville secondary this spring.

—Kei’Trel Clark says prepping for the NFL Draft has been an amazing experience.

—U of L’s defense has been focused on fundamentals thus far during spring practice.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show returns this afternoon from 3-6 on 1450 The Big X. You can stream it here.