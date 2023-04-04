Louisville falls to Lipscomb, 12-7

After beginning the season 16-1, Louisville (21-7, 4-5 ACC) has gone 5-6 since, including a 12-7 loss to Lipscomb (12-16, 6-3 ASUN) on Tuesday evening. Entering the game, the Bison were 2-10 against Power Five schools, both of the wins coming during opening weekend against Notre Dame.

Logan Beard (3-3, HR, 3 RBI, R) collected half of the Cardinals hits and the lone extra base hit of the game for Louisville, a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning.

Although hits were at a premium, baserunners were not. Louisville batters reached base 11 times by the way of a walk or hit-by-pitch, but left 9 runners on base as they continue to search for timely hitting this season. During ACC play, Louisville is currently hitting .235, the third lowest in the conference.

Dan McDonnell used 8 pitchers to complete the game as Evan Webster (L, 0-1) gave up 6 earned runs in 1.1 innings of work to take his first loss of the season. Webster has been rock solid this year, but this was not his night.

The 8 Louisville pitchers issued 7 walks and 2 HBP’s on the night, the only difference was Lipscomb took advantage of the free passes. The Bison hit 4 home runs, two each by Trace Willhoite and Austin Kelly.

Willhoite, who committed to Louisville in high school, spent one semester here before transferring to Northwest Florida State College, then landing on his feet at Lipscomb. With the two home runs tonight, he is now the all-time home run leader in Lipscomb history.

It is not going to get any easier for the Cards, who welcome Boston College (20-6, 8-4 ACC) for a series Thursday through Saturday this week. The schedule is adjusted due to Easter on Sunday.

The Eagles, who were picked to finish dead last in the Atlantic Division, are one of the biggest surprises of the season as they have won all four of their ACC series. They are currently ranked 9th in the country by D1 Baseball. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM on Thursday night.