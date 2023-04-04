Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville has made the top six for top transfer target Keyon Menifield from Washington. The Cards are joined on the point guard’s list by Alabama, Arkansas, Ohio State, Tennessee, and his current school, Washington.

—The U of L baseball team returns to the diamond this evening looking for a little bit of revenge on a Lipscomb team that stunned them in a midweek contest last season. Here’s a preview.

—Louisville transfer Kamari Lands is headed to Arizona State to play for Bobby Hurley.

—Mike DeCourcy has a good read on the 10th anniversary of Louisville’s national title.

Henderson now works as a senior sales representative for a medical device company. Marra is an executive in the insurance industry. Hancock works as a financial adviser and is a studio analyst for the ACC Network. They all live in the Louisville area, along with Van Treese, who works in real estate. Siva has returned to the city after the conclusion of his pro career and is working in basketball as a trainer and player development coach. Smith has a home in Louisville where he lives during the offseason. Marra told TSN that he gets together regularly with Hancock and Van Treese. “Tim is a little more busy. He’s got a bunch of little kids.” Marra and his wife just had their first, though. They may be a little busier now, too. When they gathered last month for their reunion, one of the events was held at the Whiskey Row Lofts, a building directly across South Second Street from the Yum! Center. As it happens, on the side of that building is a banner. It has a depiction of the angry Cardinal U of L logo. Below, it has the inscription, “2013 NCAA CHAMPION”. It is identical to the banners inside the arena that fly for the 1982 and 1986 teams. Could it be? No. “I know where the real one is,” Klein told TSN. Wherever that is, it’s not where it ought to be.

—My tournament capper for SB Nation is on UConn having a program profile that is beyond unlike any other in men’s college basketball.

—Max Abmas, a top 6 scorer in college basketball in each of the last three seasons, is in the transfer portal.

—Baylor standout guard LJ Cryer is in the portal as well.

—This is sort of wild.

How many current NBA players can say they won the NCAA tournament?



Just 27, I think. pic.twitter.com/2KJXeb1vnE — Todd Whitehead (@CrumpledJumper) April 4, 2023

—Jeff Brohm says WR Kevin Coleman will “be a big part of the offense” this season. The wideout’s “electric speed” is already on display.

—No, I’m not sure why Hailey Van Lith has taken all mentions of Louisville out of her bios on Twitter and Instagram. Yes, it does make me a little uneasy.

—If you’ve ever wanted to be a U of L men’s basketball manager, this is your moment.

—I’ve watched this like 15 times.

This video of Dan and Bobby Hurley coaching together is absolutely the funniest video I’ve ever watched pic.twitter.com/Brtp7C2E6F — AJ (@uconnfan2021) April 3, 2023

—On3 ranks Jeff Brohm as the ninth-best coach in the ACC for 2023.

—The 2024 (two seasons from now) Maui Invitational field: UConn, Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, and North Carolina.

—North Texas star Tylor Perry, the 2023 C-USA Player of the Year, is in the portal.

—Congrats to March legend, Samson Johnson.

Congrats to UConn’s Samson Johnson — the first player in NCAA Tournament history to play in all 6 games of a single tournament without attempting a shot. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) April 4, 2023

—The ratings for the women’s national championship game were outrageous.

—Canyon High School (TX) quarterback Deuce Adams will announce his college decision tomorrow. Adams, who was offered by Louisville in February, is currently the No. 50 QB in the nation and the No. 122 overall prospect in Texas per the 247Sports composite rankings.

—This is incredible work here.

—Louisville redshirt freshman QB Khalib Johnson is trying to “grow and get better” under his new coaches.

—Damion Lee is a finalist for the 2022-23 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

—Jarvis Brownlee is fired up for the 2023 season.

—Experience continues to rule modern college basketball.

This trend continues. UConn’s 3 leading scorers? A junior, a sophomore, a senior. That now makes 7 straight years of 0 freshman being a top 3 scorer on a national title team. These trends matter https://t.co/fhlJnAKKMy — Coleman Crawley (@SharpshotSelect) April 4, 2023

—Four-star athlete Rahshawn Clark from Washington is visiting Louisville.

—U of L swimming finished 4th in the NCAA women’s meet and 11th in the men’s.

—Ashton Gillotte is poised for a big, and versatile, season in Louisville’s new scheme.

—And finally, congrats to Louisville hoops commit T.J. Robinson, who has been named to the All Essex County Team for 2023.