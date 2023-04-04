Louisville, UConn, Indiana and Texas to headline 2023 Empire Classic

It won’t take too long to figure out just how much of a step forward Louisville has taken in its second year under head coach Kenny Payne.

The Cards will join reigning national champion UConn, Texas and Indiana as the four headlining teams of the 2023 Empire Classic, which will return to Madison Square Garden on November 19-20.

The Huskies, Longhorns and Hoosiers were all top four seeds in this year’s NCAA tournament, while Louisville — and I don’t know if you guys were aware of this — won just four games.

This will be U of L’s first appearance in the Empire Classic.

Semifinal match-ups, television coverage, and the on-sale date for tickets for the event will be announced in the future.