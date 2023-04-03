 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

National title game open thread: UConn vs. San Diego State

Last dance with Nantz.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 25 Div I Men’s Championship Elite 8 - Gonzaga vs UConn Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last helping of college hoops for seven months.

Let’s do it.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...