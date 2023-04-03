Louisville lands Cal transfer Jayda Curry

Jeff Walz has landed his first major transfer portal addition of 2023 in Cal guard Jayda Curry.

The 5’6 point guard was an All-Pac-12 selection in 2022-23 after starting all 30 games for Cal and finishing as their leading scorer at 15.5 points per game. She also led the team and the Pac-12 in scoring as a freshman in 2021-22 when she averaged 18.6 ppg.

“I took my visit and enjoyed everything about it,” Curry told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson on the Bally Sports Network. “The coaching staff, the girls. Just the program’s history and their proven success. I’m just excited to be on that big stage. They just made the Elite Eight this year and have been there consecutively for a couple of years. And just trying to be that person who can come in and help and impact them and take them a little farther, back to the Final Four again and hopefully win a national championship.”

With six graduating seniors and no current incoming freshmen from the 2023 class, Jeff Walz is about to start the process of overseeing a massive roster overhaul.

Landing Curry is a very solid first step.