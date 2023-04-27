It’s been rumored for a couple of weeks and now it’s official: Hailey Van Lith is headed to LSU to play for Kim Mulkey and the reigning national champions.

An honorable mention All-American this past season, Van Lith averaged double figures in each of her three seasons at Louisville, and breached the 1,000-point career scoring mark in early January. She earned First Team All-ACC honors after posting career-bests of 19.2 points and 3.2 assists per game.

On one hand, HVL’s star is unlikely to burn brighter than it will during her final season of college basketball and I understand her taking a best attempt at getting what you can while you can.

On the other ... Kim Mulkey is a certified monster, and bolting to join up with the reigning champs is pretty much the exact opposite of the “Mamba Mentality” that HVL was supposed to represent.

She has every right to make this move. We have every right to acknowledge both that and the fact that it’s pretty lame. At least that’s my take.