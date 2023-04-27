Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—As most expected, five-star class of 2024 hoops standout Carter Bryant picked Arizona over Louisville Wednesday night.

—Due to rain in the forecast this evening, the Louisville baseball team’s series-opening game against Miami has been moved up to a 4 p.m. start.

—The latest news on the Mackenzie Mgbako front is that he is officially visiting St. John’s this weekend, and will at some point also be taking visits to Louisville, Kansas and Indiana.

No one seems to really know anything for certain, but four fan bases (Rutgers being the other) are all insanely confident that they’re going to land this guy.

—It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

The expansion is officially complete.



Thanks to Jim Patterson for his continued generosity and support. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/Y8aWLUMN7j — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 27, 2023

—Sad news from the track this morning as Kentucky Derby hopeful Wild On Ice was euthanized following a training accident at Churchill Downs on Thursday.

—Lou City bowed out of the U.S. Open Cup with a 1-0 loss at FC Cincinnati Wednesday night.

—Heat Check CBB ranks the 10 most impactful transfer guards in college basketball this offseason. Dayvion McKnight and El Ellis both make the list.

—This is an A+ tweet.

—Jeff Goodman keeps track of the coaching changes in college basketball so far this offseason.

—Jamarion Sharp, the 7’6 center from Western Kentucky, is transferring to play for Chris Beard at Ole Miss.

—Churchill Downs is now looking to capitalize on Kentucky legalizing sports betting.

—This is very cool.

It's Derby Days at Jim Patterson Stadium.



First 250 fans in today will receive this Louisville Baseball Derby Glass.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/0OQJqZj6h7 — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 27, 2023

—It looks as though Aerosmith will be coming to Louisville in the near future.

—The inaugural CBS Sports All-Transfer team for men’s college basketball is out.

—Jody Demling updates the transfer portal targets Jeff Brohm still has his eyes on.

—In a battle of the top two teams in the state and the state’s two most recent champions, No. 2 Trinity baseball upset No. 1 St. X in a pitcher’s duel last night. The game featured four players currently committed to Louisville.

—Simply the best.

Congratulations Mykasa for being recognized as a @nsca 2023 All-American Strength and Conditioning Athlete of the Year. I’m grateful to have coached you the past 5 years - the impact you’ve had on both our program and our community has been incredible. pic.twitter.com/L7rw7uhePu — @coachjeffwalz (@CoachJeffWalz) April 27, 2023

—Wayne Blackshear has joined Louisville’s TBT team for this summer’s tournament.

—Toledo guard RayJ Dennis is in the transfer portal. The MAC Player of the Year will be a monster addition for somebody.

—Before yesterday, The Athletic ranked Storm Duck as one of the 25 best players available in the portal.

—Couldn’t be more excited for the Playoff, but weeknight semifinal games is tough.

The first-round, on-campus CFP games will be played as such: 1 game Friday, 3 games Saturday.



The CFP semifinal games will be on weeknights to avoid the NFL’s wildcard weekend. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 27, 2023

—The Athletic says that Hailey Van Lith is a perfect fit in Baton Rouge.

—Jeff Brohm’s recruiting class of 2024 now holds six commitments.

—The State of Louisville wonders how much better the potential addition of RJ Luis could make the Cards in 2023-24.

—Eric Crawford reacts to the HVL transfer news.

—Still a red state.

A red night in the Bluegrass State.#GoCards pic.twitter.com/B4LcRuPDMx — Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) April 27, 2023

—Video of North Hardin star Shaun Boykins announcing his commitment to Louisville is here.

—U of L has offered Mount Tabor High School (N.C.) defensive end and linebacker Matthias Banks.

—Jeff Walz has added significant three-point threat in UMass transfer Sydney Taylor.

—And finally, the NFL Draft gets underway tonight. Here’s a preview from a Cardinal perspective via Louisville Report.