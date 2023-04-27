Jeff Brohm’s big Wednesday

Word began to circulate Wednesday morning that the Louisville football program might be welcoming a handful of new commitments in the days ahead.

I don’t think anyone realized at that point that the number of commitments would be four, and the length of time would be a matter of a few hours.

The day technically began in the wee hours of the morning with the Cardinals landing Keith Brown, a transfer from Oregon who fits a position of immediate need at inside linebacker. A former top 100 recruit from the class of 2021, Brown started 12 of 13 games for the Ducks last season, recording 21 tackles and a sack.

Then, in the early afternoon, the Cards received a commitment from Penn State/North Carolina transfer Storm Duck (STORM DUCK!). Duck spent the past four seasons at UNC where he was a Second Team All-ACC selection in 2022 after recording 46 tackles, nine pass breakups and three interceptions. He spent the spring with Penn State but re-entered the transfer portal after the Nittany Lions’ spring game.

Jeff Brohm took a break from the transfer portal about an hour later to land a commitment from Shaun Boykins Jr., the highest-ranked recruit in the state of Kentucky from the 2024 class. The three-star WR from North Hardin made 56 catches for 897 yards and 10 touchdowns, while also rushing 28 times for 221 yards and five touchdowns as a junior this past season. He had been a heavy Kentucky lean before Brohm arrived on Floyd Street.

And then just when it seemed like the dust had settled, U of L scored a pledge from Lance Robinson, an offensive lineman transfer from Houston. The 6’4, 290-pound offensive tackle started 11 of 13 games for the Cougars last season and was a Third Team All-AAC selection by Pro Football Focus.

Landing key transfers at three positions of need? Check.

Keeping your promise to take local recruiting back from Kentucky? Check.

Ensuring that the player with the best name in college football is on your team this fall? Check.

Not a bad little Wednesday for Jeff Brohm.