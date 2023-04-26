Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville football has landed the services of Oregon linebacker transfer Keith Brown.

—It’s decision night for five-star class of 2024 star Carter Bryant, who will choose between Louisville and Arizona tonight at 8 p.m. ET.

—New U of L transfer safety Cam’Ron Kelly says he’s coming to Louisville with the intention of winning the ACC.

Largest crowd in Kentucky Baseball history. Thank you, #BBN! pic.twitter.com/8sK4KUpGOi — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) April 26, 2023

—The Indiana Fever announced Wednesday that they have waived former Louisville star Emily Engstler. Engstler was the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s WNBA draft.

—Purdue QB Brady Allen is in the portal. The former four-star recruit was signed by Jeff Brohm in 2022.

—Drake appears to have entered the transfer portal.

Drake is wearing a Milt Wagner Louisville jersey on Instagram? pic.twitter.com/4bFgG1p7RJ — Gablen Brunson (@GabeDuverge) April 26, 2023

—LSU point guard transfer Cam Hayes, a player Louisville had at least preliminary contact with, is headed to East Carolina.

—Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle, another player the Cards contacted, has committed to West Virginia.

—Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports sees Yasir Abdullah as one of the 10 biggest sleepers in this week’s NFL draft.

Yasir Abdullah, LB, Louisville Based on his slot at No. 202 in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Abdullah is on track to be selected in the sixth round. After racking up 19.5 sacks in the ACC over his final two seasons in college, though, Abdullah is worth taking a flyer on in the fourth or fifth round. He’s not quite big enough to fit the mold of a traditional edge rusher, but a creative coach will find ways to get Abdullah onto the field and into opposing backfields. He’s athletic enough to drop into coverage, and he has the tools and track record to play through any concerns over the “tweener” label that has been attached to his name during the pre-draft process.

—State of Louisville says Mackenzie Mgbako would be a perfect fit for Louisville basketball.

—Jack Harlow has announced that his new album, “Jackman,” will be be released this Friday.

—Louisville Report takes a closer look at new U of L OL commit Jimmy Williams.

What a great way to start the game!



Yesterday, our 2023 Shriners Children's College Classic Champions from @LouisvilleBSB made a special visit to @ShrinersLex. ⚾ pic.twitter.com/IOiMU2NTle — Shriners Children's (@shrinershosp) April 26, 2023

—The Athletic’s full 7-round NFL mock draft has YaYa Diaby, Yasir Adullah and Kei’Trel Clark hearing their name called.

—You can watch tonight’s Lou City-FC Cincinnati third round U.S. Open Cup match at this link.

—I’m assuming this means good things when it comes to Louisville’s chances of landing Penn State transfer Storm Duck (STORM DUCK!).

—What is happening right now at Colorado (Athletic link) is beyond wild.

—College basketball coaches are on edge about second-time transfers being granted immediate eligibility.

Newton and Cisse — the latter of whom was the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and who did not respond to requests to comment for this story — are among a group of 20 high-major players seeking to transfer for a second time and who have spent three or fewer years in college, meaning those players are unlikely to be graduating this spring or summer. (Graduate transfers are still able to play right away.) The belief in college basketball circles is that most of those players — which includes some big names like former Texas/Texas Tech wing Jaylon Tyson and former LSU/Georgetown guard Brandon Murray, who signed with Ole Miss — are entering the portal under the assumption that they will play right away. “I think every coach in the country is sitting on edge and wants to see how the NCAA is going to handle this, because it’s very important,” said a high-major coach who was granted anonymity so he could speak freely on the topic and not jeopardize recruiting relationships. “And I don’t think a lot of coaches have a lot of faith in the NCAA enforcing what they say.” This coach’s skepticism — and he’s not alone — is based off the NCAA’s past handing of waivers. When the NCAA ratified the one-time transfer exemption in April 2021, the point of the rule was to allow players transferring for the first time to be eligible right away at their new school. This made things easier on the NCAA, which had become so inundated with waiver requests that its response was basically to sign off on every one.

—Several former U of L musicians will join Yo-Yo Ma in a unique concert this weekend in Mammoth Cave.

—If you’re looking to pay your respects to all of the late Kentucky Derby greats buried in the Bluegrass State, here’s where you can go to do so.

—Best of luck to Khalib with his next step.

—Max Kennedy of the U of L men’s golf team has been selected to participate in the 2023 Arnold Palmer Cup.

—It appears the turf inside L&N Stadium will look different this September.

—Waterfront Wednesday returns tonight.

—Louisville native Brad Cox has his sights set on a second Kentucky Derby win.

