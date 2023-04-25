Louisville kicker James Turner enters transfer portal

After losing its starting punter to Colorado in December, Louisville must now replace its starting kicker.

After three seasons as a Cardinal, James Turner announced Tuesday that he is entering the transfer portal. Turner has reportedly asked schools not to contact him, meaning his next destination has likely already been decided.

Over a career of 42 games at U of L, Turner was 47 of 59 on field goals and set the school record for field goal percentage in a season by making 20 of 22 last season. During his time at Louisville, Turner also made 124 extra points and kicked off 30 times with four touchbacks.

This is no small loss for a Cardinal team that has played a ton of close games in recent years. If Turner hadn’t been historically accurate last season, Scott Satterfield may have ended up being fired instead of having the luxury to bolt for Cincinnati.