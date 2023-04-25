Louisville-UConn set to resume women’s basketball series

From U of L:

Former BIG EAST and American Athletic foes will meet once again in the 2023-24 season as the Cardinals are set to begin a four-game series with the Connecticut Huskies. The first matchup for the series is set for Dec. 16, 2023 as the Cardinals will travel east to Connecticut. The teams will alternate home games over the next four seasons with the Cardinals holding home games in 2024-25 and 2026-27 and the Huskies with their second home game in 2025-26.

The two teams have met 21 times in their series history and they most recently played during the 2021-22 season. The Cardinals have won two of the previous three matchups against the Huskies, including a 69-64 win at Mohegan Sun in their most recent matchup on Dec. 19, 2021. In the most recent win, Olivia Cochran shot a perfect 3-for-3 from the floor and had eight points and four rebounds off the bench. The last time the Huskies traveled to Louisville, the Cardinals came away with a 78-69 win on Jan. 31, 2019.

Louisville and Connecticut are two of the premier programs in college basketball and have had incredible success in the postseason of late. The Cardinals and Huskies are two of just three teams to have an active Sweet 16 streak of six seasons or longer. The Cardinals are the only program to reach each of the last five Elite Eights. The Cardinals and the Huskies are the only two programs to make seven or more Elite Eights since the 2013 season.

The Dec. 16 matchup location (either Storrs or Hartford) and TV designation will be determined at a later date.