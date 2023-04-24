U of L women’s basketball to be USA representative at 2023 GLOBL JAM

This is a fantastic summer gelling opportunity for a team that will have more newcomers than returnees.

From U of L:

The University of Louisville women’s basketball team will be heading north of the border this summer as they are set to compete in the 2023 GLOBL JAM tournament in Toronto, Ontario. The Cardinals are the United States representative and will compete against three other national teams during the four-game tournament. Round Robin play will begin on July 12 and the medal games will conclude the tournament on July 16.

“Very excited to play in the GLOBL JAM Tournament in Toronto,” said head coachJeff Walz. “It is a great opportunity for our team to gain valuable experience this summer and face some challenging national team squads.”

The Cardinals will be joined by the U-23 Canadian National Team, U-23 Puerto Rican National Team and the U-23 Team Africa. This is the second year of the GLOBL JAM tournament as VCU was the United States representative last season. Junior guardMerissah Russellcompeted last season for Team Canada as they won the gold medal in the inaugural year of the tournament.

The Cardinals will begin the round-robin portion of the tournament on Wednesday, July 12 against Puerto Rico at 11 a.m. ET at Toronto’s Mattamy Athletic Centre. Their next matchup will be against the hosts, Team Canada, on July 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET. After a day off, their final round-robin game will be against Team Africa on July 15 at 11 a.m. ET.

July 16 will be the medal games with the Bronze Medal matchup up first at 11 a.m. ET. The Gold Medal match will be later in the evening at 5 p.m. ET. Broadcast information for the tournament will be released at a later date. For fans looking to make the trip to Toronto, tickets can be purchased at the linkhere.