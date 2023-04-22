Louisville Football Spring Game Notes

Jeff Brohm closed out his first spring practice period with a competitive and fairly balanced spring game on Friday night. The Louisville defense continued to be ahead of the offense but the newcomers on offense were able to show some things that they will bring to the table this fall.

The defense looked fast and physical as they piled up run stuffs and tackles for loss early in the game. In the second half, the young players started to force turnovers which led to a win for the defensive side of the ball.

Below I gathered some thoughts and observations from a night that should lead to some optimism for the fall while not raising expectations too high.