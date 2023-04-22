Ransom McDermott Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville football kicked off its 2024 offensive line recruiting class today with a commitment from Ransom McDermott out of Indiana. McDermott is a 3-star prospect who has been a longtime target of the program. Both the previous staff and Jeff Brohm’s staff have been recruiting him over the last year. He holds offers from Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Boston College, Indiana, and others.

You can’t teach size and McDermott has plenty of size to work with at 6-7/315. He should have no issue transitioning to college as long as he works on gaining strength once he arrives. McDermott is a very physical run-blocker for a high school team that seems to use a lot of double-team blocks in their run game. His highlights do show that he can get to the second level with good quickness and line up his blocks well. From a pass-blocking standpoint, his length allows him to control pass rushers with ease.

Louisville will likely utilize the portal to address their needs at offensive line for next season as they will be losing two starters to graduation and they don’t have a lot of depth right now. While the second-team offensive line does have talent, the talent is very young and inexperienced. McDermott should be able to come in and mix in with the young core to provide depth for the future.