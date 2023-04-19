Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—UMass sophomore guard transfer RJ Luis is on an official visit to Louisville today and tomorrow. Luis, who was a member of the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie team last season after averaging 11.5 ppg, visited Texas A&M last week.

—Five-star class of 2024 star Carter Bryant will choose between Louisville and Arizona next Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

—The Louisville baseball team dropped a mid-week contest at Indiana Tuesday night, 7-3.

—North Texas guard Tylor Perry, the 2023 Conference USA Player of the Year, has dropped Louisville from his list of potential transfer destinations.

—The latest transfer portal rankings from 247 Sports have Skyy Clark at No. 67 and new target RJ Luis at No. 44.

—Louisville is No. 46 in ESPN’s first FPI ratings for the 2023 college football season.

—Big man Roosevelt Wheeler is transferring from Louisville to VCU.

—Jack Plummer knows his Brohms.

I challenged @Jackplummer13 @HudsonBryan and @AshtonGillotte to a game of “Name that Brohm” and let me tell you, Jack knows his Brohms. pic.twitter.com/amwBzV7UXc — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 18, 2023

—Kenny Payne has reportedly reached out to Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle, who averaged 17.7 ppg last season for the Bobcats.

—LSU transfer Cam Hayes is also receiving interest from Payne.

—Louisville QB commitment Deuce Adams was one of the top performers on Sunday at the Elite 11 Austin Regional.

Deuce Adams, 2024 QB, New Braunfels (Texas) Canyon — we arrived Sunday hoping to see the best from the Louisville pledge and his performance felt like just that. Adams displayed advanced touch and ball placement of his own. He threw the proverbial “catchable ball” as well as just about anybody in attendance. He plays with smooth, effortless movement patterns that belie his functional athleticism and playmaking ability. Adams, who like Hejny should soon see his stock rise on the national QB board per the 247Sports rankings, looked particularly comfortable rolling out and putting the ball in spots on the move.

—Former Louisville catcher Dalton Rushing is the new No. 10 catching prospect in baseball.

—The CJ highlights five things to watch for during Jeff Brohm’s first Louisville spring game.

—This is awesome.

The line for @louisvillevb spring match, 20 minutes before doors open at 5, match starts at 6 pic.twitter.com/vH1R2SyWyz — Jeff McAdams @jeffm@sdf.land (@JeffMcAdams) April 15, 2023

The Cards took down Tennessee in four sets, by the way.

—The Louisville softball team will face Western Kentucky on the road tonight at 7. The Cards are currently 28-14 on the season.

—The U of L men’s tennis team is the No. 7 seed for this week’s ACC tournament. The Cards will open play on Thursday against 10th-seeded Notre Dame.

—This would be difficult to stomach.

—Kiki Jefferson is a big-time pickup for Jeff Walz.

—Louisville is No. 12 in this week’s D1Baseball.com top 25.

—Reigning ACC Player of the Year Isaiah Wong will not return to Miami for one more season. He’s off to the professional ranks.

—These are drop dead gorgeous.

—Though last season was a hit, the Louisville men’s basketball program is still averaging 16.3 wins per season, good for 12th-best in the sport.

—U of L football recently hosted twin defensive ends from Florida.

—Arkansas Fight reacts to the news of Eric Musselman landing El Ellis.

—Every Louisville “One Shining Moment” ever in one video.

—Former Oregon LB Keith Brown will visit Louisville. He had 21 tackles and a sack last season for the Ducks.

—Louisville Report has a draft profile of Yasir Abdullah.

—The CJ’s Brooks Holton writes about how time away from the court affected new U of L guard Skyy Clark.

To establish himself as a leader among his new Louisville teammates, Clark took it upon himself to collect everyone’s phone numbers and create a group chat. There, they eagerly discuss the start of summer workouts, crack jokes on one another and take baby steps toward building on-court chemistry. “I think that’s the biggest thing you got to have with a team — trust,” Clark said. “Once you lay that foundation, it just keeps on building from there.” While others are putting their trust in him, Clark has also been working on trusting himself after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during the summer of 2021 and missing most of his senior season at Montverde (FL) Academy while recovering from reconstructive surgery. He said some of his performances during his shortened freshman season at Illinois “weren’t what I wanted” but called his stint with the Fighting Illini “a learning experience” to get back to where he was physically and mentally before the injury — before certain moves prompted fears of getting hurt. “I think I’m really close to rediscovering that,” Clark said, “and revamping that to a whole new, better version.”

—Five Cards are projected to be taken in the latest NFL mock draft from CBS.

—U of L freshman tight end Jamari Johnson has improved steadily throughout spring practice.

—Happy birthday, Russ.

Happy birthday to my brother ✊ ⁦@Specter_Smit⁩ love you bro… pic.twitter.com/7tGgrGxsnO — Peyton Siva Jr (@PeypeySiva3) April 19, 2023

—Cardinal Authority looks at the current U of L football transfer portal targets.

—The CJ keeps tabs on who Jeff Walz is going after in the transfer portal.

