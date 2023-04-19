Four Cardinals appear in ESPN’s final class of 2023 rankings

ESPN’s Paul Biancardi has posted his final top 100 rankings for the boys basketball class of 2023, and four Cardinals have made the cut.

Reclass member Trentyn Flowers is No. 17, late signee Dennis Evans is No. 58, Kaleb Glenn is No. 62, and Curtis Williams is No. 72.

No. 17 Trentyn Flowers, Louisville Flowers reclassified up and will be a freshman at Louisville in the fall. The small forward/shooting guard was No. 23 in the class of 2024. As a perimeter player at 6-8, he brings a wealth of potential and immediate talent to the Cardinals. His fluid movements and pace to beat defenders off the dribble along with a smooth shooting stroke is evident. As a passer he understands how to facilitate and his on-ball defense shows his ability to sit in his stance, slide his feet quickly and switch if needed. He hits a few particularly important markers for the NBA to monitor, such as positional size, versatility, age (he just turned 18) and skill.

Mackenzie Mgbako, the former Duke signee who is now being heavily pursued by the Cardinals, checks in at No. 9 in the rankings.

You can see the full ESPN top 100 here.