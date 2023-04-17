El Ellis is headed to Arkansas

Former Louisville point guard El Ellis will use his final year of college eligibility playing for Aransas.

An honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2022-23, Ellis averaged 17.7 ppg, good for third-most in the conference.

Ellis announced last month that he was entering his name into the NBA Draft, but retaining his college eligibility. He also stated that if he did return to the college game, the transfer portal would not be an option.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going to another school. I feel like Louisville is the place for me,” Ellis said. “Even through everything that’s been going on - the coaching change, the records, everything like that - I feel like if I’m going to come back and go to college again, I’m going to come back to Louisville because I didn’t finish the way I wanted to. I want to leave as a winner, a that’s something I didn’t get to do. If college is going to be the next option for me, then I’m coming back to Louisville.”

Ellis becomes the ninth scholarship guard (and the fifth transfer) that Eric Musselman has on his roster for next season.

Updated Arkansas backcourt:



Keyon Menifield

El Ellis

Layden Blocker

Khalif Battle

Tramon Mark

Joseph Pinion

Derrian Ford

Davonte Davis*



*declared for Draft, still has eligibility



LOADED — JC Hoops (@JacksonCollier) April 17, 2023

This will be an intriguing situation for Ellis, who goes from being the only high-usage guard on a roster to one of like five experienced guys who have been high-usage guards throughout their college career.

Ellis joins Jae’Lyn Withers (North Carolina) and Kamari Lands (Arizona State) as players from last year’s team who have found new homes this offseason.