Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Tonight starts a huge weekend for the U of L baseball team, which will be hosting No. 2 Wake Forest for a three-game set. Here’s a preview.

—Chris Barclay says Louisville’s stable of running backs are capable of accomplishing a great deal in 2023.

—Koron Davis has officially signed with Louisville.

The 6-foot-7 guard from Gary, Ind., comes to Louisville from Los Angeles Southwest Community College. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining. “Koron is a multidimensional talent that can be effective in positions 1-3,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “He has a knack for scoring at all three levels while also being able to rebound and make plays for teammates at a high level. He possesses length and athleticism suitable for the ACC.” Davis (first name pronounced “kuh-RON”) averaged 23.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals in his sophomore season at LA Southwest. He shot 48% from the field, 33% from 3-point range and made 187 of 230 free throws (81%).

—Louisville’s “catcher fraternity” has been growing in stature in recent years. Jack Payton is the latest Cardinal to carry the torch.

—Jeff Walz and Louisville are on the short list for James Madison transfer Kiki Jefferson.

—The U ofL men’s tennis team had no trouble with Notre Dame on Thursday.

Tylor Perry (@TimarPerry) tells me he’s trimmed his list of the schools he’s prioritizing in his recruitment, he is now prioritizing:



Alabama

Arkansas

Louisville

Ole Miss

Florida

Baylor

Oklahoma State

Texas Tech



Coming in at #7 in our transfer rankings, the Point Guard averaged… pic.twitter.com/Rf1iwNMOuc — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) April 13, 2023

—The NCAA has announced a significant change to official visit rules for recruits.

—Five-star Memphis basketball commit Mikey Williams has been arrested and is facing five charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

—Mark Ivey has known Scott Satterfield since 1991 and was with him for the last four years at Louisville, but Ivey had no problem admitting that the excitement around the program has been different since Jeff Brohm arrived.

Louisville's Mark Ivey spoke to reporters yesterday. He stayed as Jeff Brohm took over after Scott Satterfield left. He feels a different level of excitement for the program with Brohm back home. That and more on the players wanting him back, Brohm's defensive involvement here: pic.twitter.com/VhNSCS0yXc — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) April 13, 2023

—Heat Check CBB has a comprehensive transfer list for women’s college basketball.

—Congrats to former Louisville Cardinal Liz Dixon, who signed a camp deal with the Phoenix Mercury.

—Four star WR James Madison II (2024) seems to have enjoyed his recent Louisville visit.

—Skyy Clark is already getting into it with Kentucky fans on Twitter, which means he’s officially a Cardinal.

Keep that same energy!!!! pic.twitter.com/jYkX9xaG3D — skyy clark (@skyyclark) April 14, 2023

—There will be a change in Louisville’s weekend rotation for this monster series with Wake Forest.

—Carter Bryant appears to be sticking to Louisville and Arizona as the finalists for his services.

—The Louisville Bats have now lost seven straight after a 13-6 loss to Toledo on Thursday.

—It’ll be a rematch of last year’s USL Championship Final when LouCity hosts San Antonio FC tomorrow at Lynn Family Stadium. Here’s a preview.

—T-Shirt Hooligan has new Louisville football shirts available.

@CardChronicle the company I work for redesigned these basketballs for the NCAA Tournament games in Columbus. I put my own little addition in one of them pic.twitter.com/enyTIxFjJk — Kevin Pedigo (@loukycolsoh) March 17, 2023

—The Mike Rutherford Show is wrapping up the week from 3-6 on 1450 The Big X and streaming here.

