The Louisville vs. Kentucky baseball game on Tuesday night has been postponed

In a classy move by both coaches, Dan McDonnell and Nick Mingione, they have made the mutual decision to postpone the game on Tuesday evening in Louisville. Kudos to both programs for coming together and doing the right thing due to the tragedy that occurred in Louisville on Monday morning.

They will attempt to reschedule at a later date this season. See below for the full statement:

In light of the tragic events in Louisville on Monday, the University of Louisville and University of Kentucky baseball programs have made a mutual decision to postpone Tuesday night’s baseball game at Jim Patterson Stadium.



The two programs will work to reschedule the contest…

Kentucky Head Coach, Nick Mingione, had this to say:

Kentucky HC Nick Mingione:



"I just want to put my thoughts and prayers out to those folks in Louisville. As you guys know, anytime you have an event like this, it not only affects the city, the state, but our entire country, so my thoughts and prayers are gonna go out to them."

Mingione:



“One thing I will say about the people of Kentucky is that we really care about one another. A baseball game, it's important, but doesn't carry near the weight — that what's going on (in Louisville) today.



So this state, even this university, you know, we've… — Hunter Shelton (@HunterShelton_) April 10, 2023

Hug your loved ones.