 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Louisville vs. Kentucky baseball game on Tuesday night has been postponed

The two teams are scheduled to meet in Lexington on April 25

By MattSefcovic
/ new
Photo by Daniel Rankin (The Louisville Cardinal)

In a classy move by both coaches, Dan McDonnell and Nick Mingione, they have made the mutual decision to postpone the game on Tuesday evening in Louisville. Kudos to both programs for coming together and doing the right thing due to the tragedy that occurred in Louisville on Monday morning.

They will attempt to reschedule at a later date this season. See below for the full statement:

Kentucky Head Coach, Nick Mingione, had this to say:

Hug your loved ones.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...