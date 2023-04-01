Filed under: Men’s Final Four Open Thread By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Apr 1, 2023, 5:59pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Men’s Final Four Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images Owls. Aztecs. Hurricanes. Huskies. Last dance with Nantz. Let’s get it. More From Card Chronicle Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Seedy K’s Tourney Takeaways Lamar Jackson says he requested trade from Ravens Seedy K’s Takeaways: Iowa Louisville Tourney Run Ends with 97-83 Loss to Iowa Louisville splits double header, drops series at Notre Dame Loading comments...
Loading comments...