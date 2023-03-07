Seedy K’s GameCap: Boston College

This shall be blissfully brief.
A proverbial quick read.
Tuesday evening at 6:36, this historically horrible season for the University of Louisville Men’s Basketball team ended in an appropriately ignominious manner.
Such that I simply am not going to print out the final score.
Nor offer insight or explanation.
I considered various and sundry ways of expressing how I feel right now. And giving one guy’s take of an overall perspective of what happened over the course of the campaign.
At this time, I demur.
Perhaps I will in the future.
Perhaps not.
It’s time to take a break and just kick back from this.
As a hoops junkie, I’m locked into the rest of the tournament season. I love March Madness.
I understand that many are not. We each make our choices.
Go Cards!
— c d kaplan
