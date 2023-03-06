ACC hoops awards and honors announced

I was holding out some hope that El Ellis might sneak his way onto the Third Team, but alas ...
Individual Honors
Player of the Year: Isaiah Wong, Miami
Coach of the Year: Jeff Capel, Pitt
Freshman of the Year: Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Defensive Player of the Year: Reece Beekman, Virginia
Sixth Man of the Year: Nike Sibande, Pitt
Most Improved Player: Quentin Post, Boston College
All-ACC Teams
First Team
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest
Hunter Tyson, Clemson
Jamarius Burton, Pitt
Second Team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Jarkel Joiner, NC State
Jordan Miller, Miami
Blake Hinson, Pitt
Third Team
Norchad Omier, Miami
PJ Hall, Clemson
Kihei Clark, Virginia
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Honorable Mention
El Ellis, Louisville, 50 votes
Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43J
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35
Quinten Post, Boston College, 33
Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26
DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21
All-Defensive Team
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse
Leaky Black, North Carolina
Dereck Lively II, Duke
Kihei Clark, Virginia
All-Freshman Team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Judah Mintz, Syracuse
Tyrese Proctor, Duke
JJ Starling, Notre Dame
Dereck Lively II, Duke
Outside of Ellis nearly making the Third Team, the only other Cardinal mentioned in the ACC’s official release was JJ Traynor, who received a vote for the league’s Most Improved Player award.
