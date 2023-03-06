ACC hoops awards and honors announced

I was holding out some hope that El Ellis might sneak his way onto the Third Team, but alas ...

Individual Honors

Player of the Year: Isaiah Wong, Miami

Coach of the Year: Jeff Capel, Pitt

Freshman of the Year: Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Defensive Player of the Year: Reece Beekman, Virginia

Sixth Man of the Year: Nike Sibande, Pitt

Most Improved Player: Quentin Post, Boston College

All-ACC Teams

First Team

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest

Hunter Tyson, Clemson

Jamarius Burton, Pitt

Second Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Jarkel Joiner, NC State

Jordan Miller, Miami

Blake Hinson, Pitt

Third Team

Norchad Omier, Miami

PJ Hall, Clemson

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Honorable Mention

El Ellis, Louisville, 50 votes

Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43J

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Quinten Post, Boston College, 33

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26

DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21

All-Defensive Team

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse

Leaky Black, North Carolina

Dereck Lively II, Duke

Kihei Clark, Virginia

All-Freshman Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Judah Mintz, Syracuse

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

JJ Starling, Notre Dame

Dereck Lively II, Duke

Outside of Ellis nearly making the Third Team, the only other Cardinal mentioned in the ACC’s official release was JJ Traynor, who received a vote for the league’s Most Improved Player award.