Carson Liggett named ACC Pitcher of the Week

From U of L:

University of Louisville sophomore Carson Liggett was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday following his stellar performance in Houston.

Liggett took the ball against Michigan on Sunday for the Cardinals, going the distance in a 10-0 seven-inning victory.

The right-hander worked seven shutout innings, allowing just one hit in the complete-game effort. Only three Wolverines reached base during the game and Liggett retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced.

Liggett is the first Louisville pitcher to earn the conference’s weekly honor since Jared Poland did so on March 21 of last year.

Sunday’s performance was the first complete game by a Louisville pitcher since Brendan McKay shutout Ole Miss in Oxford on Feb. 27, 2016.

Louisville starting pitchers combined to allow just one run over 20 innings of work against No. 12 Texas A&M, No. 10 TCU and Michigan.

Liggett improved to a perfect 3-0 on the season, lowering his ERA to 1.53.

Louisville is back at home on Tuesday to take on Morehead State in the first of nine straight games at Jim Patterson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.