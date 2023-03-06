2023 ACC men’s basketball tournament bracket, schedule, odds

For the second straight year, Louisville will begin its ACC tournament journey on the event’s opening day. For the first time in program history, the Cardinals will be the bottom seed for a conference tournament.

Here’s the complete bracket for the 2023 ACC tournament in Greensboro, which gets underway on Tuesday:

And here’s the complete schedule:

Tuesday, March 7

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 8

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 Pitt vs. Florida State-Georgia Tech winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 North Carolina vs. Boston College-Louisville winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 NC State vs. Virginia Tech-Notre Dame winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 9

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Miami vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Duke vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 10

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 11

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

Ken Pomeroy projects the likelihood of each team in the field to advance to each round of the tournament:

Louisville having just a 1.8 percent chance of even making it to Thursday is beyond depressing.

And finally, your odds to win the tournament according to DraftKings:

Let’s hope this post is far more uplifting 12 months from now.