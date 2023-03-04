Seedy K’s GameCap: Virginia

As woefully different as this sad season has been than any other in the storied history of Louisville basketball, there’s one thing that just is the same as it ever was.

Tony Bennett turns whoever is sitting first chair on the Cardinal bench into a pupil.

Whether it’s Mike Pegues, or Chris Mack, or David Padgett. Even the HoFer Rick Pitino.

School was in session Saturday in Charlottesville.

The victorious Cavaliers had 25 assists on 29 made FGs.

Obviously, some of these resulted from matadorian lack of D by the hapless Cards, but Bennett’s teams have done this year in and year out to even the more stalwart of U of L outfits.

Sixteen year senior Kihei Clark netted a trey nineteen seconds into the tilt on the Wahoo’s opening possession.

The Cardinals were never close the rest of the way.

Virginia 75, Louisville 60,

U of L gave it away “only” 12 times.

The efficient winners turned those gaffes into 16 points.

* * * * *

Not that it matters, but one aspect of U of L’s game that’s been consistently excellent is FT shooting.

The Cardinals, converting just short of 75% on the season, nailed 16 of 20 Saturday.

Mike James led the Cardinals in scoring with 24.

JJ Traynor led the Cardinals in rebounding with 4.

El Ellis led the Cardinals in turnovers with 4.

* * * * *

Next: Boston College in ACC Tourney. 4:30. Tuesday.

— c d kaplan