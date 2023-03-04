Louisville wraps regular season with 75-60 loss at Virginia

Louisville wrapped up its ACC season with a 75-60 loss at Virginia on Saturday in a game where the Cardinals never really threatened their hosts.

U of L finished its regular season without a single road victory for the first time since the 1939-40 season.

With the win, UVA assured itself of at least a share of its sixth ACC regular season title over the last 10 years. With the loss, 2-18 Louisville assured itself of a solo finish in last place in the final league standings.

Mike James turned in a strong performance for U of L, scoring a game-high 21 points and knocking down all eight of his free-throw attempts. El Ellis added 14 points.

The Cardinals once again served up a lackluster effort on the defensive end, allowing Virginia to shoot 58.0 percent from the field. The Cavaliers had assists on 25 of their 29 made field goals.

Saturday’s defeat dropped Louisville to 0-8 in road games against Virginia since joining the ACC in 2014-15. The Cavaliers have won 15 of their last 16 games against the Cards.

Mission 11 Straight starts Tuesday at 4:30 in Greensboro against Boston College or Syracuse.

The real season is here.