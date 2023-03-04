Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville at Virginia Go Cards. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Mar 4, 2023, 1:55pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville at Virginia Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email If nothing else, this would certainly be the most hilarious way to get our first win at John Paul Jones Arena. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Open Thread: Louisville vs. Notre Dame Louisville wallops #15 Texas A&M, 14-5 Louisville at Virginia preview Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes Louisville Defeats Wake 74-48 in Quarterfinals Open Thread: Louisville vs. Wake Forest Loading comments...
