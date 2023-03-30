Thursday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville is on the list of potential suitors for Washington PG transfer Keyon Menifield. Count me among those who believe this would be a significant addition for next season, and it sounds like the Cards and Alabama are the two front-runners.

—Louisville defensive players say they’ve been adjusting well to a new scheme during spring practice.

—The Cardinal baseball team thumped Cincinnati, 14-1, on the road on Tuesday. They’ll head to Raleigh for a three-game set that starts tomorrow.

—Not bad.

Sunday's Iowa vs Louisville women's NCAA tournament game on ESPN had more TV viewers than any NBA game ESPN has aired all season so far. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/Iwp6j6TaZF — Danny Neckel (@DNeckel19) March 28, 2023

—With just three games left in the women’s tournament, questions loom about the event’s broadcast future. The solution many want to see — the women’s basketball championship with its own television deal — has its pros and cons.

—The latest From the Pink Seats podcast is talking spring practice offense and defense.

—YaYa Diaby is prepping for an “awesome” moment.

—Weird.

Lamar Jackson career stats vs. the coaches of teams who have publicly said they are not interested in him pic.twitter.com/z5AqJhwFjE — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) March 29, 2023

—Jeff Brohm was given a salary pool of $5.5 million to assemble his coaching staff. The CJ looks at how much was used, and how his staff became the highest paid group in program history.

—Louisville’s Chrislyn Carr has been selected to the Women’s 3-Point Championship roster for the College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in Houston tonight. Carr is one of eight players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 7:30 p.m.

—Trentyn Flowers talks more about his commitment to Louisville here (video).

—Donovan remains the man.

Donovan Mitchell is the 4th-fastest active player to reach 10K points, trailing:



LeBron James (368 games)

Joel Embiid (373)

Kevin Durant (381)



This is Mitchell's 410th game. pic.twitter.com/82x0y1KgR0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 29, 2023

—Husan Longstreet has solidified himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the class of 2025. His older brother just to happens to be a cornerback at Louisville.

—Scotty Davenport is talking hoops and horses on the From the Auxiliary Gate podcast.

—Mykasa Robinson had a hell of a career at Louisville.

—The U of L softball team fell to No. 16 Kentucky, 7-4, Wednesday night.

—Carli Lloyd appears to be a big fan of Racing Louisville’s new general manager.

The best!!! You got a great one. https://t.co/X4fHvbhiPd — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) March 29, 2023

—Jalen Shelley’s visit to U of L last weekend seems to have gone well.

—St. X pitcher Ty Starke, a Louisville commit, shut down one of the best teams in Florida earlier this week.

—The Louisville Bats will open their 2023 season tomorrow in Nashville.

—Malik Cunningham remains solely focused on making it as an NFL quarterback.

He's solely focused on making it in the NFL. Let's just say nobody was as shocked as @MalikMalikc10 when he was taken in the USFL draft. pic.twitter.com/C8wJu109Id — Kent Spencer (@WHAS11Kent) March 28, 2023

—Kamari Lands is hosting Vanderbilt for a visit this week and will visit Arizona State in April.

—Louisville has offered class of 2025 WR DeShaun Lanier.

—Tyrese Proctor returning for one more season at Duke is huge news for the Blue Devils.

—Awesome stuff here from Greg McDermott.

“You have rallied and galvanized, not a university, not a community, but anybody that’s ever had anything to do with Creighton University.”#GoJays pic.twitter.com/T3PE7mnBnQ — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) March 27, 2023

—There appears to be mutual interest between Indiana and North Carolina transfer Caleb Love. Louisville is also among the many schools that have reached out to Love this week.

—Jeff Walz finished this season with $70,000 in bonuses.

—Dan Hurley almost quit basketball. A few years later, he’s in the Final Four.

—Here’s a look at the Final Four programming for the weekend ahead:

—Every other top quarterback in recent NFL history has gotten a contract extension before their rookie deal expired. Lamar Jackson, for some reason, is the outlier.

—Registration is now open for spectators interested in purchasing tickets to the 2024 PGA Championship. The strongest field in men’s golf is returning to Kentuckiana and Valhalla Golf Club May 13-19, 2024. Those interested in purchasing tickets or learning more about the 2024 PGA Championship should visit pgachampionship.com/register.

—I take this as a solid indication that James is coming back to U of L.

—The U of L men’s tennis team took down No. 25 NC State.

—No. 9 seeds are 3-2 all-time against No. 5 seeds in the men’s NCAA tournament.

—”The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus has opened a new restaurant in Louisville.

—Another great video from Hoop Vision breaking down how UConn dominated its way to the Final Four.

—YaYa Diaby is now on The Athletic’s big board of the top 100 prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft.

—It’s opening day for Major League Baseball, and five former Cardinals are on active rosters to start the season.

—Jordan is the man.

Jordan Nwora invited two of his biggest fans from Louisville and gifted them a pair of shoes before tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/GWz75WFi5n — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 29, 2023

Although something not so cool happened to him later on in the night.

—Lexington Sporting Club is going to embrace playing Louisville City FC for the first time.

—After starting his college career as a walk-on, Marshon Ford is now working his way towards living his NFL dream.

—And finally, a healthy Jermayne Lole could be the x-factor for the Louisville defense in 2023.