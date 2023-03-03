Louisville wallops #15 Texas A&M, 14-5

Ryan Hawks (W, 3-0) lowered his ERA to a microscopic 0.46 after tossing 6 shutout innings against the Aggies (5-4), striking out 8 batters along the way. Hawks rarely allowed Texas A&M to threaten, but when they did, he had an answer, rolling double plays to end 3rd and 5th innings.

In three starts this season, he has thrown 19.2 innings, striking out 25 batters and surrendering just one earned run. I would say Hawks is the Friday night guy Louisville (8-1) has been searching for.

With the run rule within reach, Ben Wiegman entered in the 7th inning but was unable to finish the frame, giving up 5 runs, including a 3-run home run in .2 innings of work. A 10+ run differential after 7 innings would have resulted in a run rule. Wiegman entered the game with a 14-0 lead.

Evan Webster took over for Wiegman and closed the door on the Aggies, twirling the final 2.1 innings. He allowed just 1 hit, picked up 3 strikeouts, but walked 3 batters. Webster has been a workhorse so far this season, already making 4 appearances with 7 innings of work. Boasting a 2.57 ERA, Webster would be a nice addition to the back-end of the bullpen.

At the plate, the Cards scored early and often, putting up a crooked number in two of the first three innings, scoring at least one run in all three.

Eddie King Jr. (3 H, 2 RBI, 1 R) paced the offense that tallied 13 hits against the Aggies pitching staff. The Cardinals 1-2-3 hitters (Christian Knapczyk, Jack Payton, and Ryan McCoy) each chipped in with two hits and one RBI apiece.

The game got out of hand in the 5th inning when the Cards scored 8 runs. RBI singles from Logan Beard, Payton, McCoy, and King Jr. highlighted an inning that was never-ending and took three Texas A&M pitchers to get three outs.

After losing to Texas A&M in the Super Regionals in College Station last season, this felt damn good.

The Shriners Children’s College Classic will resume tomorrow with the Cards taking on #10 TCU at 4:00 PM. Greg Farone (0-0, 1.69 ERA) will get his first start as a Louisville Cardinal tomorrow.