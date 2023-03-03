Louisville wallops #15 Texas A&M, 14-5

Ryan Hawks (W, 3-0) lowered his ERA to a microscopic 0.46 after tossing 6 shutout innings against the Aggies (5-4), striking out 8 batters along the way. Hawks rarely allowed Texas A&M to threaten, but when they did, he had an answer, rolling double plays to end 3rd and 5th innings.
B2 | 3 Ks in the inning, another 0 for @_RyanHawks— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) March 4, 2023
https://t.co/hspYOyMA2S#GoCards pic.twitter.com/16igJa0I7Y
In three starts this season, he has thrown 19.2 innings, striking out 25 batters and surrendering just one earned run. I would say Hawks is the Friday night guy Louisville (8-1) has been searching for.
With the run rule within reach, Ben Wiegman entered in the 7th inning but was unable to finish the frame, giving up 5 runs, including a 3-run home run in .2 innings of work. A 10+ run differential after 7 innings would have resulted in a run rule. Wiegman entered the game with a 14-0 lead.
Evan Webster took over for Wiegman and closed the door on the Aggies, twirling the final 2.1 innings. He allowed just 1 hit, picked up 3 strikeouts, but walked 3 batters. Webster has been a workhorse so far this season, already making 4 appearances with 7 innings of work. Boasting a 2.57 ERA, Webster would be a nice addition to the back-end of the bullpen.
At the plate, the Cards scored early and often, putting up a crooked number in two of the first three innings, scoring at least one run in all three.
Eddie King Jr. (3 H, 2 RBI, 1 R) paced the offense that tallied 13 hits against the Aggies pitching staff. The Cardinals 1-2-3 hitters (Christian Knapczyk, Jack Payton, and Ryan McCoy) each chipped in with two hits and one RBI apiece.
T5 | @EddieKingJr17 collects hit #3 and another run scores.— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) March 4, 2023
https://t.co/hspYOyMA2S#GoCards pic.twitter.com/vKTAIStpPY
The game got out of hand in the 5th inning when the Cards scored 8 runs. RBI singles from Logan Beard, Payton, McCoy, and King Jr. highlighted an inning that was never-ending and took three Texas A&M pitchers to get three outs.
T5 | Beard singles to right, scores a pair.— Louisville Baseball (@LouisvilleBSB) March 4, 2023
https://t.co/hspYOyMA2S#GoCards pic.twitter.com/Ta0wMcWe6b
After losing to Texas A&M in the Super Regionals in College Station last season, this felt damn good.
The Shriners Children’s College Classic will resume tomorrow with the Cards taking on #10 TCU at 4:00 PM. Greg Farone (0-0, 1.69 ERA) will get his first start as a Louisville Cardinal tomorrow.
