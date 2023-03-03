Diaby, Abdullah shine on first day of NFL Scouting Combine

The YaYa and Yasir show continued on Thursday at the first day of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

YaYa Diaby and Yasir Abdullah, perhaps the two biggest stars on the 2022 Cardinal defense, each delivered strong performances on the most important day of their respective professional careers so far.

Diaby ran the 40-yard dash in a time of 4.51, an absurdly fast time for a 6’3, 263-pound defensive lineman. His 1.56 10-yard split during that 40 was the second fastest of any defensive lineman, placing behind only Georgia’s Nolan Smith.

It wasn’t just Diaby’s pure speed that impressed combine-goers on Thursday.

Really liked a lot of what I saw today at the NFL Combine, but I thought the movement skills of YaYa Diaby stood out. The Louisville product ran well and was a standout in seemingly every drill. Definitely a stock up for him! — Jacob Camenker (@JacobCamenker) March 3, 2023

Abdullah, Diaby’s former roommate, also produced a stellar showing.

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year snub turned in a 4.47 40-yard dash time, the third fastest of any of the linebackers in attendance.

Abdullah also turned in a broad jump of 10’9, the third-best of any defensive linebacker or linemen at the combine.

Not a bad first impression made by either of our guys.