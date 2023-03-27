Lamar Jackson says he requested trade from Ravens

In a series of tweets he dubbed “a letter to my fans,” Lamar Jackson revealed that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens back on March 2 due to their lack of interest in “meeting his value.”

A letter to my Fans



I want to first thank you all for all of the love and support you consistently show towards me. All of you are amazing and I appreciate y’all so much. I want you all to know not to believe everything you read about me. Let me personally answer your questions — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

in regards to my future plans. As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value, any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

win the super bowl. You all are great but I had to make a business decision that was best for my family and I. No matter how far I go or where my career takes me, I’ll continue to be close to my fans of Baltimore Flock nation and the entire State of Maryland. You’ll See me again — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) March 27, 2023

This would mean that Jackson requested a trade five days before the Ravens slapped him with the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Jackson’s declaration on Twitter came as Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was speaking with reporters at the annual NFL owners meeting in Phoenix.

“I haven’t seen the tweet. It’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I’m following it very closely. ... I’m thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea.”

Jackson has until July 17 to agree to a long-term extension, either with the Ravens or another team. If that doesn’t happen, he’ll have to play the upcoming season on the fully guaranteed $32.4 million franchise tag.

