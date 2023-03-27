 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lamar Jackson says he requested trade from Ravens

The latest twist is a big one.

By Mike Rutherford
/ new
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

In a series of tweets he dubbed “a letter to my fans,” Lamar Jackson revealed that he requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens back on March 2 due to their lack of interest in “meeting his value.”

This would mean that Jackson requested a trade five days before the Ravens slapped him with the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Jackson’s declaration on Twitter came as Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was speaking with reporters at the annual NFL owners meeting in Phoenix.

“I haven’t seen the tweet. It’s an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I’m following it very closely. ... I’m thinking about Lamar all the time. Thinking about him as our quarterback. We’re building our offense around that idea.”

Jackson has until July 17 to agree to a long-term extension, either with the Ravens or another team. If that doesn’t happen, he’ll have to play the upcoming season on the fully guaranteed $32.4 million franchise tag.

Just let me know who I’m going to be bandwagon secondary fan of this season.

More From Card Chronicle

Loading comments...