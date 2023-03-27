Seedy K’s Takeaways: Iowa

Louisville 83, Iowa 97.

There are times when there is simply nothing you can do.

When a team runs into a foe led by a transcendent star who is executing a not-to-be-denied dominant performance.

Ask peacock Kim Mulkey and Britney Griner about Shoni.

We’ve heard oh so much about Caitlin Clark.

Too much? Actually, frankly, no not really.

She was described before the game as a cross between Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi.

Who am I to disagree?

On the season, she’s hitting 58% from 25 feet and beyond from the hoop.

That’s absurd.

Sunday night, Clark historically went for 41 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists.

She was not going to lose this game.

* * * * *

Jeff Walz knows.

He saw what was happening.

After the 1st, he told Holly Rowe, “We’re going to have to score in the 80s, if not more.”

83 was 14 too few.

* * * * *

Louisville got off to its usual quick start.

Hailey Van Lith (6) and Mykasa Robinson (2) 8, Hawkeyes 0.

Chrislyn Carr netted a couple of treys. 18-14.

Then, Clark happened. A step back triple. Followed by another from 30 plus. 18-20

The lead never changed hands again.

* * * * *

A Morgan Jones deuce, and another by Carr cut U of L’s deficit to 47-48 in the opening minute of the 3d.

Then the door was shut with quadruple locks like a Bronx walk up.

Gabbie Marshall trey. McKenna Warnock two. Clark pull up fast break long ball. Marshall again from beyond the arc. The 0-11 run, Iowa’s largest of the tilt, put the Hawkeyes up 59-47.

It was 78-59 heading into the last.

The Cards, game as always, never cut it to less than double digits the rest of the way.

* * * * *

Olivia Cochran fashioned a double double in defeat. 20 and 14.

HVL tallied 27. Carr scored 11, Robinson 10, Jones 8.

U of L (26-12) finished its season as one of the Elite Eight teams in the land.

— c d kaplan