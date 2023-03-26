Louisville Football Recruiting Visitor List

Louisville had its first big recruiting weekend to coincide with the opening week of spring practice. The staff was able to bring in a strong group of talented players with a focus on Miami-area kids and Michigan kids from around Detroit.

Current commits, TJ Capers and Isaac Brown were both on hand for the open practice on Saturday with Capers sporting a custom UofL jersey with his name on it.

Below is a list of most of the 2024 prospects that UofL expected on campus this weekend.

Nick Marsh - Wide Receiver

Highlights

Marsh is a big outside receiver from Michigan with a really impressive catch radius. While he doesn’t have outstanding speed, he is very fluid and runs good routes down the field. His athleticism also shows up when it comes to contested throws.

Jadan Baugh - Linebacker

Highlights

This kid plays all over the field for his high school team and I couldn’t figure out just where he would fit best in college. UofL is recruiting him as a linebacker but I think he could be a running back at the next level as well. If he were 6-3, I think he’d at least be a high four-star if not a potential five-star type of prospect.

Kamron Beavers - Defensive Tackle

Highlights

There’s not a lot to know about Beavers but the one set of highlights that are available of him are very impressive. He’s a legit 300+ defensive tackle with exceptional quickness. Every team you could imagine wants this kid so getting him on campus is a pretty big deal.

Montele Johnson - Linebacker

Highlights

Johnson plays like an old-school linebacker with really good fundamentals. He doesn’t have very good foot speed but he is in the right spot because of his ability to read and react as well as his willingness to take on blockers. He seems like he could be a good fit for Ron English’s system.

Jose Leon - Wide Receiver

Highlights

I think Leon is a bit underrated because he doesn’t have great size and he isn’t a blazer in the slot. To me, his route running and elusiveness get overshadowed and that might be because he is playing in south Florida where most guys playing his position have great speed. Leon scored on plenty of long plays last season and I’m really interested to see what his senior film looks like.

Zach Rogers - Cornerback

Highlights

The son of the late Charles Rogers of Michigan State and Detroit Lions fame has been a target of the staff for a while now. He doesn’t have updated highlights but Rogers is a long and lanky corner prospect with some regional offers. He could end up getting more notice with a good summer on the camp circuit.

D’Angelo Barber - Linebacker

Highlights

Barber doesn’t have great length but he does chase the ball very well and shows really good speed in the open field. Louisville will need to recruit more speed than Jeff Brohm and staff did at Purdue and Barber fits that.

Benjamin Blackburn - Tight End

Highlights

It only takes a few plays into Blackburn’s highlights to see how he could fit into Jeff Brohm’s offense. He is a more than willing blocker with great length and a very nice frame. The speed he shows after the catch is very nice as well. What really stands out is his precise routes. I think UofL could be in good shape here as Blackburn is a teammate of TJ Capers.

Jalen Todd - Cornerback

Highlights

I like Todd’s all-around game at corner. He has good length and speed and he also does a good job tackling in some of his highlights. He is very good in coverage and seems to play like every pass that leaves the quarterback’s hand is actually meant for him. As of now, Penn State seems to have an edge in his recruitment.

Idrys Cotton - Offensive Line

Highlights

Offensive line play is always tough to evaluate but Cotton does seem to be a bit of a different type of prospect than the former staff recruited. While a lot of the guys Scott Satterfield and staff recruited were athletic and quick in space, Cotton seems to be a more powerful blocker with solid pass-blocking technique. My untrained eye isn’t all that reliable but it will be interesting to see if there is a noticeable shift in the type of linemen that are recruited.

Tashi Braceful - Wide Receiver

Highlights

Braceful is a tall deep threat with very good speed down the field. He is a bit rawer than some other receivers but the natural ability shows up in his highlights. Braceful tracks the ball well and makes adjustments when the ball is in the air. I think he has a high ceiling from what I’ve seen from him and hope the Cards have a shot to land him.

Ransom McDermott - Offensive Line

Highlights

McDermott has visited Louisville a few times now so I think the Cards are in good shape to land the massive tackle prospect. He is every bit of 6-7 and he wears his 300 pounds very well throughout his frame. He reminds me of Luke Burgess with his build but his playing style is more like Madden Sanker because of his aggression.

Daylen Russell - Defensive Tackle

Highlights

If I were a betting man I would put money on Russell being the next commitment for Louisville. He plays with Capers down in Miami and he has been on campus a couple of times now. Louisville is recruiting him as a defensive tackle but I like the way he plays defensive end. He isn’t an edge type of player so he uses bull rushes and other interior techniques to make plays. His frame looks like it could add some bulk, so I think he can fit as a quick and agile tackle at the next level.